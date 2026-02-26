Rains predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh, temperatures rise ahead of summer

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast light to moderate rains with thundershowers across several districts on Thursday, 26th February 2026, due to a trough influence. Isolated areas in Srikakulam, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla are expected to experience these weather conditions. Additionally, some parts of North Andhra, East Godavari, and West Godavari may see light rains with thundershowers. The authority has advised farmers, farm labourers, and cattle herders working outdoors to seek safer locations during the rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures across parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh have surpassed 35°C as the summer approaches. Recent days have seen maximum daytime temperatures 1–2°C above normal, with Kurnool recording the highest at 36.2°C on Monday. Other notable temperatures include Anantapur (36.1°C), Nandigama (35.3°C), Kadapa (35°C), Amaravati (34.8°C), and Tuni (34.5°C). Minimum temperatures are also rising gradually, with Narsapur recording 25°C, Visakhapatnam at 24.5°C, Nellore at 24.3°C, and Kavali at 24.1°C. These levels persisted through Tuesday and Wednesday.

While scattered rainfall was recorded in some Coastal Andhra regions, most areas remained dry. Notably, Komarada in Manyam district received 5 cm of rainfall, Nandigama (NTR) and Chintoor (ASR) recorded 4 cm, and Velairpad (Eluru) and Parvathipuram (Manyam) saw 3 cm each. Chintapalle in ASR district, traditionally the coldest place in the state, experienced a rise from single-digit to double-digit lows, with temperatures reaching 13–15°C in the past week.