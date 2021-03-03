Raise privatisation of LIC issue in Parliament: Employees to MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: LIC Employees Union leaders on Tuesday urged MP Margani Bharat Ram to speak against the privatisation of the corporation.

The union leaders met the MP at his residence and submitted a memorandum to him. They said BJP government is trying to amend LIC Act 1986, to privatise and to allow 74 per cent of foreign direct investments in the Corporation.

LIC invested Rs 30.67 lakh crore in our economic front and every year it is spending Rs 4 lakh crore for the development of the country. Moreover, LIC came into existence with an investment of Rs 5 crore and now it has Rs 32 lakh crore worth of properties.

They asked MP Bharat to speak about the issue in Parliament to protect the institution. Responding to their memorandum, MP Margani Bharat assured to discuss the issue in the ensuing Parliament session.

Union president MAF Benerjee, general secretary P Satish, Dr Gubbala Rambabu and others were present.