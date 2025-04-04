Rajahmundry city all set to host ‘Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi’

Rajamahendravaram: The historic city of Rajamahendravaram is all set to host the ‘Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi’ on Friday, a grand cultural event celebrating art and creativity. The event will take place near Central Jail on Lalacheruvu Road, with stalls set up under beautifully designed pavilions. This state-level event will showcase the artistic talents of painters and other artists from across Andhra Pradesh, according to R Mallikarjuna Rao, Director of the State Cultural Arts Department. He said that over 500 artists have registered to participate. Each artist will be allotted a stall to display their paintings, while some will create artworks on-site. The exhibition will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

In view of the event, traffic movement on the busy Lalacheruvu Road will be blocked. The state government is organizing this festival on a prestigious scale, with several dignitaries expected to attend, including Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Kandula Durgesh, district collector P Prasanthi, AP State Creativity & Culture Commission Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati, AP Culture Commission Director & CEO M Mallikarjuna Rao, along with several MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejaswi Podapati stated that the coalition government is committed to restoring the glory of arts in Andhra Pradesh. She alleged that for the past five years, there had been no significant support for traditional arts, but the government is now taking concrete steps to revive and promote them.

As part of the Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi, several renowned artists’ works will be displayed. She also said that studies were conducted on major art exhibitions across the country to curate this event. The funds generated from this exhibition will be utilised for the development of Damerla Rama Rao Art Gallery in Rajamahendravaram. She assured that this art festival will become an annual tradition to nurture and promote artistic talent in the state.