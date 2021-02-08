Rajahmundry will be made hub for sports, tourism, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the historical city will be developed as hub for sports and tourism and an action plan was devised in this regard. Felicitation programme was held to the newly appointed airport directors and coordinators at his office here on Sunday.

Later, the MP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much particular to develop the city with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

Godavari bund will be widened to ease the traffic movement which is increasing day by day.

Flyovers at Morampudi, Diwanchervu, Vemagiri, Lalachervu and Jonnada will be constructed with one single tender and various development works in the seven assembly segments are under progress.

Airport development works were under progress and five air buses can be parked at a time in the airport and cargo facility also coming up.Six persons were nominated as members of airport development committee and five persons were nominated as members of BSNL advisory committee, the MP averred.

Appointing Dr Akula Satyanarayana and Chandana Nageswar as coordinators of urban and rural constituencies is to develop the two assembly constituencies simultaneously, he said.

He asked the party leaders to mingle with the people and put their endeavour to strengthen the party, which is the need of the hour. Coordinators Dr Akula Satyanarayana, Chandana Nageswar, SB Priya, K Sagar, new airport advisory board directors and others were present.