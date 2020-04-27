 Top
Rajamahendravaram: Additional SP Y V Ramana Kumar donates 1.87 Lakh for police welfare

Rajamahendravaram: Additional SP Y V Ramana Kumar donates 1.87 Lakh for police welfareAdditional SP YV Ramana Kumar handing over sanitisers to Urban SP Dr Shemushi Bajpayee in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.
Rajamahendravaram: In a touching gesture, additional superintendent of police (crimes) Y V Ramana Kumar has donated his one-month salary of Rs 1,87,289 for the welfare of policemen, who are working to combat coronavirus.

He handed over the cheque to urban superintendent of police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee at his office on Sunday. Superintendent of police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee complimented Ramana Kumar for his charity. Additional superintendents of police G Murali Krishna and Latha Madhuri were present.

