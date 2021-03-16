Rajamahendravaram: AKNU student selected for International Thai Boxing Tournament

Rajamahendravaram: A final year political science student, A Tulasi of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) was selected for International Thai Boxing Tournaments.

The student bagged gold medal in 50kg category in the National Thai Boxing competitions held at Hyderabad from February 26 to 28. She hailed from Bangarugudem village of Tadepalligudem mandal in West Godavari district.

University vice-chancellor Professor Mokka Jagannadha Rao felicitated the student with a shawl and said that Tulasi brought name and fame to the university and to her village.