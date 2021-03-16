X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: AKNU student selected for International Thai Boxing Tournament

Adikavi Nannaya University VC professor Mokka Jagannadha Rao felicitating political science final year student A Tulasi who bagged gold medal in National Thai Boxing competition at his chamber
x

Adikavi Nannaya University VC professor Mokka Jagannadha Rao felicitating political science final year student A Tulasi who bagged gold medal in National Thai Boxing competition at his chamber

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: A final year political science student, A Tulasi of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) was selected for International Thai Boxing Tou...

Rajamahendravaram: A final year political science student, A Tulasi of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) was selected for International Thai Boxing Tournaments.

The student bagged gold medal in 50kg category in the National Thai Boxing competitions held at Hyderabad from February 26 to 28. She hailed from Bangarugudem village of Tadepalligudem mandal in West Godavari district.

University vice-chancellor Professor Mokka Jagannadha Rao felicitated the student with a shawl and said that Tulasi brought name and fame to the university and to her village.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X