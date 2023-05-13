Rajamahendravaram: ‘Bangarukonda’ cares for malnourished children

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that a special programme called ‘Bangarukonda’ will be implemented on an experimental basis with special focus on children suffering from malnutrition and anaemia in the district.

On Friday, a review meeting was held at the Collectorate chaired by the Collector over the procedures, implementation and monitoring of Bangarukonda programme.

On this occasion, the Collector said that due to factors such as malnutrition, anaemia and underweight children, who need special care, will be identified and efforts will be made to make them healthy. Adoption of these children will be done as part of ‘Bangarukonda’, she added. There are 85,667 children in the district, out of which 1,733 children have been identified as malnourished.

Madhavi Latha said that these children have been identified by carrying out surveys by secretariats. People, voluntary organisations, industrialists, officials and government employees will be involved in this. She said the YSR Sampurna Poshana programme of the State government is being implemented effectively. In addition to this, Bangarukonda programme has been proposed to provide additional balanced food with nutritional value, she informed.

Joint Collector Tej Bharat said the Bangarukonda programme is being implemented experimentally in the district. A report with full details on the weight, growth, nutrition, etc of children should be prepared at the village secretariat level. RDO A Chaitravarshini, ICDS PD K Vijayakumari and Medical and Health Department Officer Dr N Vasundhara participated in the meeting.