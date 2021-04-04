Rajamahendravaram: Beat the heat with tasty Tati Munjalu!

Rajamahendravaram: In summer, many prefer savour tasty Tati Munjalu (palm fruits), a seasonal fruit available at throw-away price. While some like it for mouth-watering taste, others opt it because of its nutritional value.

To beat the heat during the summer season, many choose Tati Munjalu. Going by increased demand, the vendors started flooding the market with the fruit.

Besides being nutritious food, palm fruit also quench the thirst. The palm fruits are coming into the market from nearby villages of Jaggampeta, Sitanagaram,Raghudevapuram, Gokavaram, Korukonda, Ravulapalem and from some upland areas for nearly one

month.The vendors bring them to the city on bicycles and motor bikes and sell them on roadside. Every palm fruit contains three portions and the vendors use knife or sickle to remove them from the shell of the fruit and sells them six pieces for Rs 10.

Vendors selling palm fruit is common sight on Lalachervu road, national highway No 16, Stadium Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Morampudi junction and Vemagiri junction etc. The travellers will stop by and pick the fruits.

A vendor M Lakshman of Sitanagaram lamented that the sale of palm fruits is not yielding profits. Instead of Rs 10, if they sell 6 pieces at Rs 15, they would get good earnings. The ripen 'Tati Munjelu' becomes as 'Tatipallu' later and the paste of Tatipallu made into as tasty jell Tatichapa. The palm fruit is available during summer season only.