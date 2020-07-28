Rajamahendravaram: City of Culture to get a facelift

Rajamahendravaram: The City of Grand Culture will get a facelift soon as part of city beautification project. Proposals worth Rs 200 crore were sent to the government in this regard and at present Rs 50 crore worth of works have commenced.

As part of the programme, important roads and junctions will be developed with central lighting, dividers, connecting of city roads to national highway and airport road, developing of some important areas as tourist centres, expansion of roads, developing of greenery and landscaping etc are part and parcel of the beautification project.

Pushkar Ghat, Arthur Cotton daughter's cemetery and road behind Chitrangi Guest House will be developed as tourist spots. Road between Pushkar Ghat and Markendeya Swamy road, Lalachervu road via quarry market connecting airport road, expansion of Aava road with 100 feet and Aava road with 80 feet, Kambala tank road and Ramalayam centre etc will also be taken up.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Monday, MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the age-old Havelock rail bridge will be developed as an important tourist spot. As the city is getting grater status shortly, beautification is needed.

He said that proposals for development works worth Rs 200 crore were sent to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his nod and the beautification works will be completed by December end. Fountains and landscaping at important junctions are attractions in the project.

So far works have been taken up utilising Rs 50 crore out of the 14th Finance Commission funds and Municipal Corporation funds, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, steps were also being taken to secure heritage status to the ancient city which has the required parametres