Rajamahendravaram: Civic chief ropes in Gandhiji to create awareness on wearing mask

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore decorated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a mask on the corporation office premises here on Thursday, as part of Covid awareness drive on wearing mask.

The Commissioner said all the statues of leaders will be covered with masks to create awareness among the people. He appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and sanitise hands frequently to avoid coronavirus. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy started this programme in Kakinada on Wednesday.

The act reminds the people about their social responsibility, he averred. It is the collective duty of all the people to eradicate the menace. He inspected sanitation works in 1st and 2nd divisions and said all 50 divisions were divided as 16 clusters, which is easy to check the sanitation works.

Sanitation workers should work with commitment and dedication as the corporation has decided to make Rajamahendravaram as dustbin-free city. He appealed to the people to keep wet and dry garbage separately in the dustbins given to them. Deputy Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, health officer Dr Vinuthna, manager T Srinivas and others were present.