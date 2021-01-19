Rajamahendravaram: Close shave for 42 passengers as bus overturns

Rajamahendravaram: A private travels bus from Rajamahendravaram to Chintur tumbled at Motugudem village of Chintur mandal on Monday.

The incident occurred when the private bus of Sai Sree travels transporting the people to participate in a religious meeting from Rajamahendravaram to Chintur.

The driver sustained minor injuries whereas the 42 passengers luckily escaped unhurt. Chintur DSP Shiek Khadhar Bhasha told 'The Hans India' that people were travelling to attending a prayer at Chintur on Monday.

He said that due breaks failure, the bus somersaulted. He said that there were no causality reports regarding the passengers. The driver was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.