Rajamahendravaram: Degree, PG exams start on peaceful note

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao inspecting an examination centre at GIET College in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
Rajamahendravaram: Final year degree and post-graduate examinations commenced at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on a peaceful note on Monday.

As many as 139 examination centres were arranged in twin Godavari districts of which 113 examination centres for degree and 26 examination centres for post-graduate students.

The university has supplied sanitisers, masks etc to the examination centres and the examinations were held as per Covid-19 guidelines.

About 23,000 students appearing for degree and 4,200 students for post-graduate examinations.

University vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao inspected examination centres in GIET college, SKR College for Women and in the campus.

Principals K Sri Ramesh and K Ramaneswari accompanied the vice-chancellor.

