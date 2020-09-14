Rajamahendravaram: Degree, PG exams start on peaceful note

Rajamahendravaram: Final year degree and post-graduate examinations commenced at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on a peaceful note on Monday.



As many as 139 examination centres were arranged in twin Godavari districts of which 113 examination centres for degree and 26 examination centres for post-graduate students.

The university has supplied sanitisers, masks etc to the examination centres and the examinations were held as per Covid-19 guidelines.

About 23,000 students appearing for degree and 4,200 students for post-graduate examinations.

University vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao inspected examination centres in GIET college, SKR College for Women and in the campus.

Principals K Sri Ramesh and K Ramaneswari accompanied the vice-chancellor.