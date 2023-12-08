Rajamahendravaram: District girl secures 7 govt jobs in 3 yrs

Rajamahendravaram: Ambati Keerthi Naidu of Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal has surprised everyone by securing seven jobs through job notifications of Central and state governments in three years.

Keerthi, who was selected as an officer of the Income Tax Department in 2019 was recently selected as a GST Inspector in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes. She was also selected as a tax assistant in the customs department in 2019. Secured SSC/ Inter-based MTS job in 2022.

Apart from getting job of officer in the Indian Railways and in the postal vigilance department, she was also selected for the post of village secretary of the State government. After completing her degree in 2019, she also got jobs in various software companies. Keerthi said that her ambition was always to get a civil services post and serve the country.