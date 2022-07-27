Rajamahendravaram: Free mass marriages at Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Kshetra on Aug 7

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): The representatives of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Trust will be conducting mass free marriages on August 7 at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kshetra in Quarry Area of Simhachala Nagar in Rajamahendravaram.

Addressing a press meet on the temple premises here on Wednesday, Trustee Kalepu Surya Simhachalam and Archaka Swami Avasarala Sri Kiran Acharyulu said that arrangements are being made for conducting free mass marriages at 8.15 am on Brahma Muhurta, which is suitable for all. He informed that mangal sutram, silk clothes and other essential items will be provided to both bride and groom free of charge and lunch also will be arranged after mass marriages. A total of 20 people can attend on behalf of the bride and groom.

Sri Kiran Acharyulu said this programme is initiated this year in the presence of Swami and will be continued every year. He asked people and devotees to take advantage of this opportunity and to submit their Aadhaar cards and register their names at the temple.

S Sitaramanjaneyulu, Gollapudi Ramalingeswara Rao and others were present at the press meet.