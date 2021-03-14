Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla alleges neglect of farmers by State government

Rajamahendravaram: TDP politburo member and Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaia Choudary said the YSRCP government was showing step-motherly attitude towards farmers.

Speaking to reporters at Press Club here on Saturday along with party state general secretary Ganni Krishna, he said the government had failed to pay crop loss compensation and also insurance premium.

He said farmers are facing problem due to lack of sufficient water in Godavari river during this rabi season. At present the water level in barrage is 2.13 tmc ft as against of 2.93 tmc ft and water level at the barrage is 5.90 feet as against of 7.10 feet.

The officials are not responding to please for supply of water up to April 15th to avoid problem to the farmers.

The TDP leader further alleged that the YSRCP government was foisting false cases against TDP and leaders and sending them to jails to create insecurity among party men. Their expressed their support to Anaparthi former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy who was sent to jail on a false charge.

Stating that the TDP would continued its fight until the BJP government at the Centre rolled back its decision to sell Visakha steel plant, they alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to handover the plant to Gujarat corporates.

Party leaders M Srinivasa Reddy, P R P Choudary and Prabhakar were present.