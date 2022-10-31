Rajamahendravaram: Innespeta coop urban bank governing body polls today

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): After a long gap of eight years, finally the elections of Innespeta Cooperative Urban Bank governing body will be held on Monday (October 31).

The tenure of the bank's board was ended on November 9, 2018. Since then, the government has been extending the same management board every six months. The government extended eight times like this, and bank chairman Kolla Atchyutha Rama Rao requested the government not to extend again and to hold elections. As per his request in July 2022, the District Collector ordered the elections to be held on October 21. The bank officials said that they have received these orders in August last week.

But, due to complaints received over irregularities in adding members and other issues, the Collector gave orders on September 17 to stop the election. Atchyutha Rama Rao challenged these orders in High Court. The court ruled that the elections should be held on October 31 but the result should be revealed after two weeks. Thus, the election date was changed from October 21 to 31. Now stage is set for the elections on Monday.

Though it is a non-political election, eyes of the leaders of all major political parties are focussed on this bank election, creating tense atmosphere. When everyone is expecting a tough competition, unexpectedly all the groups have united in the last four days.

K Atchyutha Rama Rao has been continuing as the bank chairman for two decades. With the alleged intervention of prominent leaders of various parties, Rama Rao's group is the only one that remained in the contest as a belt. After the withdrawal of nominations, 72 candidates were left in the field. Of this, except 12 candidates in Atchyutha Rama Rao's belt, all the others were competing for director positions individually.

It's predicted that there will be a positive atmosphere for the group contesting as a belt, since it bears the stamp of major parties and key leaders. With the blessings of YSRCP and TDP leaders, candidates were selected for nine director positions in the Atchyutha Rama Rao's belt. The Communist party also bags place in every election. Hence, Rama Rao's contesting belt was formed by the combination of three parties.

A Minister, MP and MLA from YSRCP have recommended four candidates as director contestants.

YSRCP local prominent leaders recommended two names, while two person got positions with the TDP MLAs' support. One was reportedly allotted to the Communist party.

The Innespeta Cooperative Bank was established in 1918. This bank, which operates three branches in Rajahmundry city, has deposits of more than Rs 138 crore.

Director candidate Bhuvanagiri Venkataramana said that the government should not forget its responsibility of conducting elections of cooperative banks beyond politics.

Guthula Bhaskara Rao, who has recently joined Atchyutha Rama Rao's belt, said that they have united under the leadership of Rama Rao, and it is for the benefit of the bank only. He also said that political parties cooperate in this, as honest leadership is essential for the banks' progress.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha clarified that the elections would be conducted strictly in a free atmosphere.