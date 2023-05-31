Live
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
- AJIO announces Big Bold Sale
Rajamahendravaram: Jobs to local youth through industrial development, says Collector Madhavi Latha
Highlights
District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that large-scale job opportunities are being provided to the local youth through industrial development measures in the district.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that large-scale job opportunities are being provided to the local youth through industrial development measures in the district. She visited Triveni Renewable Pvt Ltd at I Pangidi village on Tuesday. The Collector said that about 2,400 people will get employment opportunities through this industry. which is being set up at a cost of Rs 1350 crore.
The representatives of the company requested the Collector to take steps regarding the creation of infrastructure for the industry.
RDO S Malli Babu, District Industries Officer B Venkateswara Rao, Panchayati Raj SE ABV Prasad, Company MD Varun Gupta, and Tahsildar B Nagaraju Naik were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS