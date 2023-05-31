Rajamahendravaram: Jobs to local youth through industrial development, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that large-scale job opportunities are being provided to the local youth through industrial development measures in the district. She visited Triveni Renewable Pvt Ltd at I Pangidi village on Tuesday. The Collector said that about 2,400 people will get employment opportunities through this industry. which is being set up at a cost of Rs 1350 crore.

The representatives of the company requested the Collector to take steps regarding the creation of infrastructure for the industry.

RDO S Malli Babu, District Industries Officer B Venkateswara Rao, Panchayati Raj SE ABV Prasad, Company MD Varun Gupta, and Tahsildar B Nagaraju Naik were present.