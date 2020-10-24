X
Rajamahendravaram: Maintain quality in construction works, officials were told by Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali

x

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has directed the officials of various departments to complete the construction of buildings relating to Anganwadi centres, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, schools etc as per schedule.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing construction works in the division here on Friday, she said quality should be maintained in construction works. The government is very much particular to complete the construction of buildings without delay, she said.

Any lapses in this regard will be viewed seriously, she warned. Any deviations in the construction not allowed, she said. Divisional Panchayat officer Satyanarayana, officials of Rural Water Supply, mandal educational officers, mandal development officers and others were present.

