Rajamahendravaram: March 31 deadline for tax payment without penalty

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Civic chief K Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to take necessary steps to complete the collection of taxes for this financial year within the municipal corporation. Stating that sanitation and beautification works in the city are being held on a large scale, he said, for this people and businessmen under the municipal corporation should cooperate by paying taxes on time.

Dinesh said that they have allowed paying taxes without penalty till March 31 and called everyone to take advantage of this. He ordered the authorities concerned to make special arrangements for tax collection during the next 72 hours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner PM Satya Veni, Chief Town Planning Officer J Suraj Kumar, Superintending Engineer G Pandu Ranga Rao, Deputy Commissioner G Sambasiva Rao and other officials received complaints from the public as part of Spandana programme.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that 29 applications have been submitted.