Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram distributes tools to carpenters

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has distributed implements to artisans at a meeting held at mandal parishad office here on Thursday. He distributed as many as 20 power kits to carpenters, 20 saloon chairs to saloon owners and 220 bicycles to the beneficiaries.



Later, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is implementing many schemes for the welfare of BCs. In the ensuing days, under Navasakam programme, an amount of Rs 18,500 will be deposited by August 15 in the accounts of women of SC, ST, BC and Minorities, he informed.

The Chief Minister is fulfilling the promises given during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and assurances given under Navaratnalu. He is the only leader who can stuck to his promises. He is very much particular about the wellbeing of the people of all sections. People of all sections are happy in the state because of ongoing welfare schemes, he said.

Mandal development officer Subhashini, YSRCP leaders A Vasu, RSP Rao, BR Kumar, K Sagar and many others participated.