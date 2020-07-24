X
Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram presents 10 lakh cheque to kin of rape victim

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram in the presence of sub-collector Abishikt Kishore handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the mother of rape victim at the government hospital. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy the financial assistance was extended to the family of the victim.

Later, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is giving top priority for women safety

and as part of it he brought Disha Act. The Chief Minister directed the police department

to punish the accused who harass women. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, YSRCP city coordinator S Sivarama Subramanyam, K Sagar, MS Reddy and others were present.

