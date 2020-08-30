Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram urges Centre to sanction ESI hospital for Gopalapuram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram underlined the need of a ESI hospital in Gopalapuram assembly constituency of West Godavari district which falls under Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', he said a memorandum was submitted to Labour and Employment secretary Heeralal Samaria in New Delhi. There are at about 20,000 workers in and around the constituency who were forced to go to ESI hospitals at Vijayawada or Rajamahendravaram and facing problems in this regard.

Necessary land for the ESI hospital also be acquired by state government and discussions were held with West Godavari collector and Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao also assured to take initiative in this regard, he averred.

Highway is coming up from road-cum-rail bridge passing through Gopalapuram. ESI hospital also coming up in Rajamahendravaram along with 32 staff quarters with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The union government will sanction ESI hospital at Gopalapuram shortly, he added.