Rajamahendravaram: People urged to support CM YS Jagan for welfare schemes

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP city coordinator Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam said that the state is marching ahead on all fronts under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the people in padayatra held in 24th and 25th divisions here on Wednesday, he said cutting across party lines, caste and creed the government is implementing welfare schemes to the people in the state.

The Chief Minister created record by introducing volunteer system in the state, which is first of its kind in the country, he averred.Under Nadu-Nedu programme all schools were given facelift and provided basic facilities in the schools.

Many programmes such as Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Gorumudda, etc are well received by the people and expressing happiness. It is the time to the people to extend their support to the Chief Minister, who is working for the wellbeing of the people and development of the state, he said.

The Chief Minister came to know problems of people during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Subramanyam said. YSRCP leaders N Srinivas, MS Reddy, RS Rao, NV Ramana and many others were present.