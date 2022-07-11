Rajamahendravaram: Pharmacy Teachers Assn office-bearers sworn in

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Association of Pharmacy Teachers of India (APTI) was held at Vikas Pharmacy College near airport here on Sunday.

Dr D Milindjan Rao Umekar (Nagpur), who was elected central president of APTI, was the chief guest. Dr TV Narayana, national president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) presided over the meeting.

Dr Umekar said that he would fulfill the promised election manifesto for the welfare and well-being of pharmacy teachers and would solve the problems.

Dr TV Narayana said that IPA and APTI would put all efforts to serve pharmacy teachers' community.

The newly elected office-bearers of APTI include Dr M Venkata Ramana, central vice-president (Southern region); Dr Sohan Satya Narayan Chitlange, central vice-president (Western region); and Dr Deependra Singh, vice-president (Central region).

State division office-bearers are Dr K Venkataramana, State president; Dr K Ankama Chowdhury, vice-president; Dr A Lakshmana Rao, secretary; Dr D Narendra, treasurer; Dr V Sundar, joint secretary; Dr K Atchutha Kumar and State women wing president Dr Padma Latha sworn in.

Chairman of Vikas Pharmacy College T Ch Subbarao, Principal Dr G Sumalatha, teaching faculty K Nageswara Rao, Vidyadhara, Narasimha Reddy and others participated.