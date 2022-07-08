Rajamahendravaram: Reap benefits of nanocrystal composites, students told

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Prof KBR Verma, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (Puttaparthi) and former professor from Materials Research Centre, said that multifunctional glass nanocrystal composites are highly beneficial.

Verma visited Adikavi Nannaya University on Thursday and met engineering and science and technology faculty, researchers, and students of the university and shared many interesting topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma hoped that Nannaya University would achieve more development in the field of research. Awareness of nanocrystal composites was imparted through power point presentation. He said that science and engineering students should master the benefits of nanocrystal composites. He said that building constructions can be undertaken according to the weather conditions with material composites. For this, departments like civil engineering, physics and chemistry will have to work together. He explained the importance of multifunctional fish scale and nano linear optical material. Students want to develop their knowledge by keeping up with the changes in the fields of science and technology. University officials felicitated Acharya Varma.

Registrar T Ashok, OSD S Teki, Principal K Ramaneswari, Dr B Jaganmohan Reddy, Dr A Mattareddy, Dr Rajya Lakshmi, Ramakrishna, Muralikrishna, Padmarao participated.