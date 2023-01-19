Rajamahendravaram: Resurvey will give permanent right over land, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the main purpose of resurvey is to give permanent right to the land owners through the land parcel map. On Wednesday, she inspected drone survey process of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha in Peravali village. On this occasion, the Collector said that the resurvey process is being undertaken as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under the Bhu Raksha scheme to establish revenue records after about 100 years. She stated that due to various transactions, mutations and subdivisions, many doubts have arisen regarding the land records, and a comprehensive resurvey is being undertaken in the State as per the orders of the CM for a permanent solution to all of them.

The Collector said that the drone survey was started on Wednesday in Peravali as part of the process of purifying the records for the solution of the land issues with full transparency. She said that with the issuance of the LPM document after the resurvey, the problems of their records will be fully resolved. She clarified that confirmations will also be made regarding ancestral properties and land title documents will be issued. It will be possible to identify boundaries quickly and accurately through drone surveys.