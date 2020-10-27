Rajamahendravaram: Roundtable seeks hand over of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries

Rajamahendravaram: Leaders of various political parties warned the government with serious consequences, if it fails to handover TIDCO houses to the selected beneficiaries.



Participating in the roundtable conducted by CPI at its office here on Monday, the leaders said they will hand over the houses to the respective beneficiaries, if the government fails to give the houses to the beneficiaries.

The leaders alleged that the houses which were constructed four years ago are getting damaged as the government not handing over them to the beneficiaries. TIDCO has constructed G+2 houses in Rajamahendravaram, Peddapuram, Mandapeta and Amalapuram assembly constituencies. The government is not paying bills to the contractors seeking commission, they alleged.

The government's attitude in handing over the houses posing problem to the beneficiaries who paid money for the houses. They demanded that the government arrange loans to the beneficiaries from the banks.

TDP rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary, CPI leaders T Madhu, Nalla Rama Rao, CPI leader T Arun, leaders Joji, MVV Rao and others were present.