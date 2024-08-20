  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Rudra Raju Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Rajamahendravaram: Rudra Raju Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
CWC Member Gidugu Rudra Raju Credits Rajiv Gandhi for India's Technological Progress.

Rajamahendravaram: CWC Member Gidugu Rudra Raju Credits Rajiv Gandhi for India's Technological Progress. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, CWC member, and former PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju paid floral tributes to his statue in Jampeta on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Rudra Raju highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s key role in advancing India's technological development. He also emphasized Rajiv Gandhi's significant efforts in uplifting underprivileged communities.

Under the leadership of Congress leader Katam Ravi, sarees were distributed to women during the event. City in-charge Boda Venkat, City Congress President Baleppalli Murali, senior leaders Kotturu Srinivas, Bezawada Ranga, Shareef, T.K. Vishweshwar Reddy, Battina Chandra Rao, Chintada Venkateshwar, Tarakesh, Sharada, Leelavati, and Sikha Balaji Sharma were among those present.

