Rajamahendravaram: Secretariat staff celebrates regularisation of jobs

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to regularise the services of secretariat employees is historic and in return for this, every secretariat employee should work hard and bring good name to the government.

Led by State working president of Village Ward Secretariat Employees Viparthi Nikhil Krishna, several employees formed a human chain at the Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram on Monday and thanked the Chief Minister for regularising their services. They performed abhishekam to Jagan's photo and cut a cake.

District Collector Madhavi Latha said the responsibility of Secretariat employees has further increased in the development of the district and the provision of welfare schemes. She informed that orders have been issued to regularise the service of 4,452 secretaries working in 512 secretariats in urban and rural areas of the district.

She said 770 secretariat employees out of 96 wards in Rajahmundry city municipal corporation, 171 employees from 19 wards in Kovvur municipality, and 206 out of 226 in Nidadavolu municipality have been regularized.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said Jagan had brought good governance to every household through the revolutionary secretariat system.

This event was attended by RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, YSRCP Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageswar, district officials and more than 200 secretariat employees.