Rajamahendravaram: SP Rastogi inspects women police station

Rajamahendravaram: Urban Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi paid a surprise visit to the women police station on Monday. He inspected the station, observed the functioning there and interacted with the police personnel.

The SP directed the police officials to give priority to friendly-policing and give respect to the people, who visit the station. Rastogi asked the police personnel as to how they are filing cases, how the investigation was being done, filing charge sheets and others. After checking how various records are being maintained at the station, he reviewed the performance of the staff.

The SP further asked how the cases are being filed in various crimes under the Rajamahendravaram urban area. He verified records of the police station and asked the officials to keep watch on the movement of persons with criminal background.

He shared key instructions and valuable tips to the police personnel. The SP inquired about the investigation of the cases they had registered. He inquired the officials on pending cases and ordered him to complete the investigation in those cases quickly and file a final report in court.

Later, SP Rastogi spoke to the staff about the crime details and the problems that they were facing. He directed the officials to complete the investigation of the old UI cases expeditiously.

The SP inspected the reception counter and the help desks and instructed the staff to treat the complainants with respect. He interacted with the police personnel and inquired about their problems and made appropriate suggestions to the CIs for their solution. Special attention was paid to finding the culprits, especially in theft cases, and directed them that prompt justice is done to the victims. The SP informed the people that if a complaint is lodged with the SP office, local police station and the DSP's office all steps will be taken as per law to resolve the issue.