Rajamahendravaram: Supply 9-hour uninterrupted power to farmers, officials told

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Board Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy ordered the officials that nine hours of uninterrupted power supply should be ensured for farmers.

He reviewed the progress of Rajahmundry Electrical Operation Circle on Tuesday. "Don't delay sanctioning of new electricity connections. Clear the applications immediately and provide all types of services transparently to the electricity consumers promptly. Take strict measures to prevent electrical accidents. Ensure that the compensations related to electrical accidents are received quickly. The pending electricity bill dues should be collected promptly and metered seals should be increased," he said.

Nagarjuna Reddy suggested reducing supply and distribution losses. In this meeting, APEPDCL Operation Circle Supervising Engineer TVSN Murthy, Customer Service Centre General Manager, Visakhapatnam S Rajababu, Circle Executive Engineers, other TransCo officials and Accounts Officers participated.

Technical aspects like siting of new EHT power substations, construction progress, power outages, 33 KV and 11 KV overloaded feeders, power arrears, power accidents, etc were reviewed. It is advised to reduce interruptions in power supply and provide 24x7 quality power supply to the consumers.