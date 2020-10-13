Rajamahendravaram: TDP expresses solidarity with Amaravati farmers

Rajamahendravaram: TDP organised a protest programme at NTR statue near Kotipalli bus station here on Monday, expressing solidarity to Amaravati farmers who are agitating from 300 days with a demand to Amaravati as capital.

The TDP leaders garlanded the statue of the party founder NT Rama Rao and later released light balloons into the air.

Addressing the gathering, TDP rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary said it is inevitable to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to go to jail relating to his cases.

Amaravati farmers created a history by continuing their agitation for 300 days and TDP will support them until the Chief Minister withdraws his decision on three capitals. As opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy supported Amaravati as capital and now changed his opinion to get political mileage. No one in the state are interested on three capitals.

TDP state organizing secretary Ganni Krishna said TDP cannot be a mere spectator, if the government fails to rollback decision on Amaravati. The Chief Minister shattered the dreams of the people with his anti-people polices and development was hampered in the state. TDP leaders P Srinu, M Vasudev and many others were present.