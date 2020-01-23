Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party performs Palabhishekam to portrait of Council Chairman

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam leaders performed Palabhishekam to portrait of Legislative Council Chairman Md Sharif here on Thursday, for sending decentralisation bill and CRDA repeal bill to the Select Committee.



Speaking on the occasion, TDP leaders N Devi Prasad and I Sai Deepu alleged that though the government tried to suppress agitation against decentralisation bill, the Council Chairman took a wise decision in the nick of time to save democracy. There was no development in the state ever since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge.

Keeping three capitals for the state is an act of Tughlaq, they asserted that the youth is prepared to start any movement for keeping Amaravati as capital.

TDP leaders Y Pradeep, K Joga Rao, V Jayaram, Nagababu and others were present on the occasion.