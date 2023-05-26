Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party to give priority to women, youth and farmers’ welfare

Rajamahendravaram : The Telugu Desam Party politburo held here on Friday discussed mainly on the possible role of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The affidavit filed by CBI will reveal the role of Tadepalli CM camp office in Viveka case. The TDP leaders opined that preventing the arret of Avinash Reddy resembles the Derababa episode.

Revealing the points of the politburo meeting, former minister Kalva Srinivasulu said that the CBI should inquire on the role of Jagan in Viveka murder case.

The politburo decided to move 25 resolutions in Mahanadu to be held for two days from Saturday. The resolutions, including demanding Bharat Ratna to NTR, 14 resolutions related to AP, six resolutions of both the states and four resolutions related to Telangana state and one political resolution.

The Mahanadu decided to give top priority to the welfare of women, youth and farmers. The TDP decided to double the welfare schemes. The politburo also discussed allotment of house sites to women in the Amaravati region by stating that it is an act of vengeance against Amaravati. The TDP leaders questioned why Jagan has failed to construct houses for the poor instead of distributing house sites. The TDP leaders opined that while the TDP constructed TIDCO houses to provide modern amenities to the poor, the YSRCP government stopped distributing the TIDCO houses.