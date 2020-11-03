Rajamahendravaram: Vacant doctor posts to be filled up in Agency

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri has said that steps will be taken to sort out the existing problems relating to extending medical aid to the tribal people in the Agency area.

She reviewed the available medical aid to the tribal people with medical officers at ITDA in Rampachodavaram on Monday and said all eight vacant doctor posts will be filled shortly.

Mobile hospitals should be sent for the patients who are residing three km away from primary health centre, she said.

Steps also beinitiated to avoid delay in supplying medicines to agency hospitalsfrom central drug stores at Kakinada.Stern action will be taken against erring hospitals who denies toadmit tribal people, mainly pregnant women, she warned.

The government is verymuch particular to provide quality medical aid to the tribal people inthe agency areas, she added.

ITDA project officer Praveen Aditya, D Raj Kumar, Dr Karthik and others were present.