Rajamahendravaram: VAMBAY houses to be used as Covid care centres

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri along with Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali and other officials inspected VAMBAY houses at Bommur here on Friday.

She said that earlier the Covid care centre was arranged in VAMBAY houses and now in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, they are utilising the same facilities to give proper medical aid to corona infected patients.

Instructions were issued to the respective officials to repair the damaged generators, supply drinking water in the 10 blocks, pay the pending electricity bills and also provide beds, cots, buckets, mugs etc in the blocks.

She also said that directions were given to the officials for continuous power supply, maintenance of sanitation and cleaning of sceptic tanks. Necessary funds will be sanctioned immediately after getting proposals in this regard.

As many as five patients will be accommodated in each of 32 rooms and about 1,280 patients will be accommodated in the eight blocks. The AP Tourism department will supply food to the patients as earlier.

The Joint Collector further said plumbers, electricians and sanitary workers etc will be posted in the blocks and one block each should be earmarked for casualty, doctors and for administrative purpose. She directed district health services coordinator Dr Ramesh Kishore to form a team with one ANM, staff nurse and FSOs and also appoint 10 doctors in the casualty wing.

In addition, as many as six lab technicians, three videographers, six data entry operators and three computers will be arranged in the Covid care centre.

Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Vinuthna, executive engineer Panduranga Rao, deputy executive engineer Prasad Rao, additional district medical and health officer Dr Komala, rural tahsildar Riaz Hussein were present.