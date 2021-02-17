Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP coordinator assures development of villages

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram rural Assembly constituency YSRCP coordinator Chandana Nageswar has said that all the 20 villages in the constituency will be developed on all fronts and an action plan has been drawn in this regard.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday, he said village-wise problems will be listed and sorted out on priority basis as per the opinion of the respective villagers. Mainly, there is a need to supply drinking water, along with laying of roads, strengthen the drains and lighting.

MP Margani Bharat Ram also assured to develop the Assembly constituency and with his help all the villages will be developed as model villages. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested to work with commitment and dedication to serve the people. He said he can justify to his post given by the Chief Minister and infuse confidence with his works, he added.

He further said he entered into politics with the inspiration of his father and textile tycoon Chandana Ramesh who worked as MLA for rural assembly constituency.

He spent money from his pocket for various development activities in the rural segment.

The people are receiving him well and the party is getting tremendous response as the fruits of various welfare schemes are reaching at the doorstep of the people, he averred. The party will extend necessary assistance to party cadres, he assured.