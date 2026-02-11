Rakesh Nandan Sahay new director (Personnel) of RINL

Visakhapatnam: Rakesh Nandan Sahay assumed charge as director (Personnel) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

With over 29 years of experience in the field of human resources, strategic HR, organisational development, industrial relations and change management across the power, mining, renewable energy, and research sectors, Sahay served in various capacities in NTPC and its joint ventures with IOC, CIL, and state governments prior to joining RINL.

He handled HR functions for greenfield and brownfield projects and was associated with major project transitions and takeovers in thermal, hydro, gas and mining sectors. His experience also includes organisational integration, employee engagement, leadership development and strengthening HR systems in national level institutions.

A gold medalist in personnel management and industrial relations from Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi, and holds a Ph.D in commerce and management, Sahay also possesses academic qualifications in economics and law, including LLB and LLM, and undergone several leadership development programmes and professional certifications.

His career includes national-level professional recognitions such as the AIMA best Young Manager Award (2021) and AIMA National HR Quiz Winner (2005) along with other corporate honours and contributions to organisations recognised for employee branding and workplace excellence.