Rama Utsava Committee to hold bike rally

Anantapur: Under the aegis of the Sri Rama Utsava Samiti (Sri Rama Festival Committee), a massive bike rally is scheduled to be held on Friday morning at 9:11 AM, commencing from the local Government Junior College.

With a request for the Jana Sena Party to participate in large numbers in this ceremonial procession, the President of the Sri Rama Utsava Samiti—Sabari Varaprasad—along with General Secretary Bhavani Ravikumar, Treasurer Ethan Jain, and Vice President Galla Harsha, paid a courtesy visit on Thursday to Jana Sena District President and AHUDA Chairman T.C. Varun at the local AHUDA office.