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Rammohan Naidu Meets Jal Shakti Minister, extend birthday wishes

  • Created On:  16 March 2026 9:41 PM IST
Rammohan Naidu Meets Jal Shakti Minister, extend birthday wishes
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Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil on Monday and conveyed his birthday wishes to the senior leader.

During the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on several issues concerning irrigation in Srikakulam district. Rammohan Naidu raised the matter of pending irrigation projects and sought the sanctioning of funds to expedite their completion.

The discussion also focused on other related issues aimed at improving irrigation infrastructure and water management in the district.

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Rammohan Naidu CR Patil MeetingJal Shakti Minister Birthday WishesSrikakulam Irrigation ProjectsRammohan Naidu Irrigation DiscussionCentre Irrigation Funds Request
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