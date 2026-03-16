Rammohan Naidu Meets Jal Shakti Minister, extend birthday wishes

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil on Monday and conveyed his birthday wishes to the senior leader.

During the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on several issues concerning irrigation in Srikakulam district. Rammohan Naidu raised the matter of pending irrigation projects and sought the sanctioning of funds to expedite their completion.

The discussion also focused on other related issues aimed at improving irrigation infrastructure and water management in the district.