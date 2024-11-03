Rammohan Naidu says CM's north Andhra tour successful, reveals plans for airport in Srikakulam

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's recent visit to the Srikakulam, Anakapalli, and Visakha districts concluded successfully during the visit, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to establishing a robust industrial hub within the state, aiming to curb migration by creating local job opportunities.

Rammohan Naidu highlighted several key initiatives, including the projected completion of the Vamsadhara Phase-2 irrigation project by 2025. He said that the Chief Minister assured residents that significant projects are underway in North Coastal Andhra, aimed at enhancing regional infrastructure and development.

The Union Aviation Minister pointed out the neglect of irrigation projects over the last five years and stressed the need for timely action to revive these essential services.

Additionally, Rammohan Naidu revealed plans to establish an airport in Srikakulam district, which is expected to improve connectivity and promote economic growth. He also announced that modern facilities will be implemented at the Arasavalli temple, enhancing the pilgrimage experience for visitors.

The announcements made during the CM's visit reflect the government's strategic focus on infrastructure and economic development in Andhra Pradesh.