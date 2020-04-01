Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao donates 10 crore each to AP and Telangana CMRFs

After many industrialists have supported the cause of controlling the spread of Coronavirus by donating crores of rupees, media baron and Ramoji groups chairman Ramoji Rao on Tuesday extended his hands by donating a sum of Rs 10 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers' relief fund (CMRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the Ramoji Group, Ramoji Rao has released a statement to this extent stating that the amount be credited into the respective accounts as he could not meet the chief minister in person amid ongoing lockdown in the state. However, he conveyed his wishes to the two chief ministers to succeed in their fight against coronavirus.

Amid fast spreading Coronavirus, several industrialists from various sectors have also come forward and contributed the money to CM Relief Fund in both the states.

It is known fact that Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) in the last week has announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to each Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMRF after MEIL MD, PV Krishna Reddy called on Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over the cheque.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has donated Rs 1 lakh to the CMRF.