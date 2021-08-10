Rampachodavaram: Minister Venu Gopala Krishna participates in Tribal Day festivities

Rampachodavaram: Hundreds of people belonging to various tribes along with BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and officials participated in festivities to mark World Tribal Day here on Monday.

Before starting the programme, a big procession was taken out by the tribals where they danced to the traditional music. Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) conducted several programmes as part of the celebration at Rampa Agency.

Minister Gopala Krishna inaugurated the first phase of AP fiber grid project and distributed the ROFR pattas to the tribals on the occasion.

He said that the State government introduced several welfare schemes for the uplift of tribals. He appealed to the tribals to make use of schemes and also urged them to protect their unique traditions. The Minister said that education alone will bring success and brightness in the lives of tribals.

He informed that a multispecialty hospital is being established at a cost of Rs 50 crore for tribals. He distributed Rs 798 lakh to the 302 SHG groups at the event.

ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya said that for the development of tribal areas a sum of Rs 120 crore is earmarked. Rs 6.5 crore is allocated for the fiber net connectivity in the tribal areas.

or the beneficiaries, pattas are being issued. The displaced families of Polavaram Irrigation Project are being issued Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) packages, he added.