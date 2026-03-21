Ramzan Celebrated with Across AP and Telangana

Ramzan is being observed with great fervour across India, as Muslim communities gather for special prayers and celebrations. The festive spirit is particularly evident in the Telugu states, where mosques and Eidgahs in villages and major cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal and Visakhapatnam have witnessed large congregations.

In Vijayawada, hundreds assembled at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to offer congregational prayers. Similar gatherings were held in the Old City and Yanamalakuduru areas, where worshippers exchanged greetings after prayers. Several local leaders, including representatives from major political parties, participated in the observances.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is fully prepared for the festivities, with large crowds expected at prominent prayer venues. Celebrations at the historic Mecca Masjid are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM today, drawing a massive congregation for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Authorities have imposed traffic restrictions and heightened security in the Old City to manage the anticipated turnout.

At the Eidgah near Mir Alam Tank, large numbers of worshippers have already gathered, with prayers set to commence shortly. Police have deployed extensive security personnel, including Rapid Action Force units, and implemented traffic controls in surrounding areas.

As the crescent moon was not sighted on the 19th of this month, Ramzan is being celebrated across the country today.