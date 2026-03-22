Ramzan celebrated with fervour across NTR, Krishna districts

Vijayawada: Ramzan(Eid-ul-Fitr) was celebrated with immense joy, devotion, and grandeur across the NTR and Krishna districts, with the main festivities centred in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC Stadium) to offer special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The atmosphere was filled with spiritual fervour as worshippers, dressed in traditional attire, assembled in large congregations for the early-morning namaz.

Apart from the IGMC Stadium, large prayer gatherings were also held at prominent Eidgahs and venues, including Chitti Nagar, Punja Centre, Gandhiji Municipal High School, Vidyadharapuram, Bhavanipuram, and Ajit Singh Nagar, where devotees turned out in significant numbers to mark the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan.

Mosques and public spaces across Vijayawada, Kondapalli, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Pedana, Vuyyuru, Kankipadu, and Gannavaram, along with masjids in mandal headquarters across the erstwhile Krishna district, were beautifully illuminated and decorated, enhancing the festive spirit. The celebrations marked the culmination of 30 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed during the holy month.

They exchanged warm greetings, embraced one another, and extended wishes of peace and prosperity. Homes were filled with joy as families prepared and shared traditional delicacies, including sheer khurma and other festive dishes.

The NTR and Krishna district administrations, along with police authorities, made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and celebrations. Adequate security, traffic regulation, and basic amenities were provided at major prayer venues.

Overall, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in a spirit of unity, harmony, and communal brotherhood across the erstwhile Krishna district.