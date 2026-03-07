‘Ramzan fasting symbol of spiritual purification’

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the Iftar dinner hosted by Guntur Mayor K Ravindra (Nani) was a delightful and memorable event. He expressed happiness at participating in such a gathering. He attended Iftar dinner on Friday evening along with local MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed near Swami Theatre in Guntur city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the holy month of Ramzan symbolises self-reflection, spiritual purification through fasting, and mutual cooperation. He added that it was a great pleasure to join Muslim brothers in prayers during the sacred month.

Dr Pemmasani stated that Ramzan is a holy period that encourages patience, charity, and brotherhood among people. He said he felt very happy to personally serve Iftar to Muslim brothers and share the meal with them, describing it as a symbol of communal harmony.

He also expressed hope that more such events promoting social harmony and mutual respect would be organised.