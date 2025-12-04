Ranga Nadu’ public meeting to be held in Vizag on Dec 26

Vijayawada: Radha Ranga Royal Association has announced that a large public meeting titled ‘Ranga Nadu’ will be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 26 to mark the death anniversary of the late former MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao.

The poster for the event was officially unveiled by Ranga’s daughter Vangaveeti Asha Kiran, in the presence of Association leaders Vangaveeti Shantan Kumar, Gade Balaji, Amanchi Swamulu, Sudhakar Naidu, and several leaders from Kapu community organisations. Addressing the gathering, Asha Kiran said that the members of the Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali felt like her extended family. She stressed that the upcoming meeting would be above caste, religion, and political affiliation, and is being organised purely for the admirers of Ranga across different parties. Clarifying speculation, she stated, “I have not taken any political decision, nor am I joining any party.