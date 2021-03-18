Rangaswamy files papers, to contest Yanam Assembly seat

Yanam: Puducherry former Chief Minister and NR Congress president and NDA wing leader N Ranga Swamy has filed his nomination for Yanam Assembly constituency in the presence of former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and lawyer Ilango of Puducherry here on Wednesday.

Later, he said that he filed nominations in Yanam and Thattanchawady constituencies but because of his sentiment he will retain Yanam constituency. Yanam will be developed on all fronts.

Before filing nomination, N Ranga Swamy and Malladi Krishna Rao participated in a bike rally in which at about 3,000 people took part. Ranga Swamy offered special prayers in Ganesh temple before the bike rally.

Police had made elaborate arrangements.

Regency Ceramics chairman GN Naidu, Chamber of Commerce secretary E Vishanuvardhan Rao met Ranga Swamy and extended their support to him.