Rangoli designs to promote kidney health

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Kidney Day’, women showcased their rangoli drawing skills at the competition organised to raise awareness about kidney health and the importance of early detection and prevention of kidney diseases.

Aimed to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy kidneys and adopting lifestyle habits that help prevent related diseases, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from visitors, public, who showcased their creativity through colourful rangoli designs highlighting themes of kidney health, early screening, and preventive care.

Speaking on the occasion, G. Ravindra Varma, managing director of Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) emphasised that initiatives like these help spread awareness in an engaging manner and encourage the community to adopt preventive healthcare practices. Participating as chief guest, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi encouraged people to be aware of the early signs of kidney diseases.