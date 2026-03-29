Rare life-threatening brain disorder of an infant treated

Visakhapatnam: A 11-month-old infant, diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy (ANE), a rare and life-threatening brain condition, was successfully treated by a team of doctors at Medicover Women and Child Hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

This condition is extremely uncommon and often involves severe brain damage and a high risk to life.

The infant was brought to the hospital with fever and recurrent seizures. Due to worsening breathing difficulty, the child was placed on ventilator support. MRI scans revealed significant swelling and damage in key brain regions, consistent with ANE.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sai Sunil Kishore, Dr. Vijay Krishna and Dr. Manju Vani, the medical team administered antiviral medications, among other drugs.

The infant showed remarkable improvement following the treatment and was discharged in stable condition after recovery.

Doctors stated that early diagnosis, advanced treatment and continuous monitoring play a crucial role in achieving a successful outcome in such critical cases.